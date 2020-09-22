What: Warwick school board meeting, Sept. 15.

What happened: Several parents expressed concerns about Warwick Virtual Academy, which is offering online classes during the pandemic. The district says 16% of parents chose this approach when given a choice before the school year. The fully virtual program, offered to elementary and secondary students through Edgenuity LLC. is officially known as Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions and is provided through Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13.

Comments: “WVA so far has been a disaster,” said W. Scott Tillman, noting that his family chose the online program to protect older family members who are at risk. Jennifer Wise, who said the program is “not what we signed up for,” questioned why classrooms don’t have cameras to give virtual students the same education as students attending in person.

Response: Superintendent April Hershey said it is not be possible for teachers to direct classes to both in-person students and online students at the same time and the district does not have staff to offer its own fully virtual option.

Cases: Hershey acknowledged during the meeting the district’s first case of COVID-19. In the next two days, the district reported two additional cases. Schools involved are John Beck Elementary, Lititz Elementary and Warwick High schools.

Sports: Hershey said the district will work within Pennsylvania guidelines relating to indoor and outdoor events. Current guidelines limit the number of people at outdoor events to 250 and indoor events to 25. Under these circumstances, no spectators will be permitted, but all varsity and junior varsity events at the stadium will be livestreamed on the Warwick Warriors YouTube Channel.

Facilities: The board gave the go-ahead to replace the surface of the athletic track at Warwick Middle School. The project was expected to cost $550,000, but after getting three new bids, the approved cost from Miller Sports Construction, of West Chester, came in at $347,750 for black material, instead of the higher-cost red surface material, which was $385,915. The color is the only difference in the material.

Personnel: The board approved Gretchen Bender as long-term substitute music teacher for the first semester at the high school and middle school; Dominick Foster as substitute social studies teacher for the first semester at the high school; Erin Heistand as a health room licensed practical nurse at the high school; Tara Salmi as health room registered nurse at the middle school; and Beth Rice as Food & Nutrition Services lead at Kissel Hill Elementary.