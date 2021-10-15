When: Cocalico school board meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: About 100 people attended the Cocalico school board in the high school auditorium, with most of them protesting the district’s enforcement of the state mask order as the pandemic continues. Because of the high volume of attendees, the board considered placing a three-minute time limit on public comment, a move that was hotly contested by parents. The board then voted against a time limit.

Board president speaks: The Rev. Kevin Eshleman, board president, addressed the crowd prior to public comment. “We acknowledge the illogic of the (mask) order that applies in school but not in sports,” he said. “But the order is not optional for us,” adding the district’s directive is from the state Department of Education. “We need to continue to fight in Harrisburg for the right to have local control,” Eshleman said. He expressed the board’s support for administration. “They’re doing an exceedingly difficult job,” he said.

Public comment: Parents addressed the board’s hesitancy to take a stronger stance against the enforcement of the masking mandate. “Give us a chance to take a stand for our children,” Stephanie Cooper said.

Principal’s retirement: The board approved the retirement of high school Principal Christopher Irvine, effective Jan. 20, 2022. Irvine, who was in attendance, received a standing ovation from attendees.

Quotable: “Mr. Irvine has been employed with the district since 1993,” Superintendent Ella Musser said, following the vote to approve Irvine’s retirement. “He has also served in coaching roles and as a teaching mentor. He will be greatly missed.”