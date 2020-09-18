When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Sept 17.

What happened: Parent Dee Strunk asked the board to allow teachers to teach only remotely during the pandemic, rather than simultaneously teach students face-to-face and virtually.

At issue: She said many times her son can’t hear what his classmates in the room are saying and doesn’t know what the discussion is about or understand what’s going on. Because homework is online, Strunk said she had to buy a printer. Also, many times her son has to use an app that he can’t access while learning remotely, so he has to do it later. Board President Nikki Rivera said someone would be in touch with Strunk.

School atmosphere: Board member JoAnn Hentz, who reports on Reidenbaugh Elementary, said students there are taking the pandemic seriously and that if they have a question, they feel comfortable asking it. Meanwhile, board member Curtis Holgate, who reports on Bucher Elementary, said “everyone has exceeded expectations” with regard to the requirements of the district’s health and safety plan.

Enrollment report: Superintendent Robin Felty said the district has 5,858 students in nine schools, not all in person, which is a decrease of 199 students from this time last year. She said some students are choosing to attend cyber schools and other options due to the pandemic. Overall fewer students have left the district in the last couple of weeks, she said. Felty will review where all students are at a board meeting in October.

Middle school construction: Jay Darkey, of JPD Architects LLC, said primary roofing has been completed and 95% of the windows have been installed. He said there was some vandalism, which he described as “just a hiccup,” on the site the night of Sept 16. He said he had a lead on the culprit and that (security) cameras are on the way.

Consent agenda: In one vote, the board approved 10 items that had been discussed at previous meetings, including a new trauma-informed approach policy. Trauma is defined as “effects of an event, series of events or set of circumstances that is experienced by an individual as physically or emotionally harmful or threatening and that has lasting adverse effects on the individual’s cognitive functioning and physical, social, emotional, mental or spiritual well-being.”

What’s next: April Weaver said the Manheim Township Education Foundation will hold its annual fundraising breakfast virtually this fall, with a speaker discussing the trauma-informed policy.