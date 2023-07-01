When: Township supervisors meeting, June 20.

What happened: The board voted to resume making payments on firefighting apparatus for Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company and to pay for vehicle fueling.

Background: In March 2022, the supervisors cut all funding to Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company. At that time, the board was not satisfied the company was not participating in plans to merge with Kinzer Fire Company and Gordonville Fire and EMS Company. The board does not control the operations of the fire companies.

Why it’s important: Now, Paradise Leaman Place has joined the steering committee that is preparing to create the regional Pequea Valley Fire Company. Paradise Lehman Place has not yet committed to joining.

Quotable: “We’re seeing a willingness to work together,” said Chair Adam Bills. “I think there’s positive momentum again.”

The cost: The apparatus payment is about $1,000 per month, with an additional principal payment of $28,000 in December. Other payments, such as insurance, have not been reinstated.

What’s next: The merger is expected to take place Sept. 11.

Public concerns: Audience members expressed concerns about Gordonville Fire and EMS Company and Kinzer Fire Company personnel wearing gear with the Pequea Valley station logo when that department does not yet exist. There were also questions about personal use of emergency vehicles between calls, paid emergency medical services personnel going on fire calls and the process leading up to the merger. Several residents suggested starting the process over with guidance from an outside entity such as the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Other happenings: The board is considering a new policy to charge nonprofit entities half-price for commercial building permits. Instead of $4 per square foot, they would be charged $2 per square foot. Historically, nonprofit organizations have not been charged for building permits. No decision has been reached.