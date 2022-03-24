When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, March 15.

What happened: The board voted 4-1 with Ray Rice opposed to temporarily discontinue township funding of Paradise/Leaman Place Fire Company for the next 90 days.

Background: Last year, after learning that both Gordonville Fire/EMS Company and Paradise/Leaman Place Fire Company were both planning on erecting new buildings within a mile of each other, Paradise Township supervisors began investigating the possibility of consolidation of those two fire companies, as well as Kinzers Fire Company, which also provides fire coverage in the township. An emergency services consolidation task force was formed to investigate the potential for consolidation of the three companies to enhance services, and share resources for the benefit of the township. The task force did not recommend consolidation, but they did point out the existence of friction between Gordonville and Paradise.

Township’s position: The board has stated that they still believe consolidation of the fire companies is in the best interest of the township. Gordonville and Kinzers are open to the idea of consolidating, but Paradise/Leaman Place has opposed being a part of it. At the beginning of the year, the supervisors restructured the first due coverage map of the township to eliminate Paradise/Leaman Place. Now the township territory is divided between Gordonville and Kinzers with a small portion going to Bart Township Fire Company.

The cost: The township pays about $70,000 per year to Paradise/Leaman Place Fire Company, including fuel, truck payments and maintenance, workers compensation and liability insurance, and training. Paradise/Leaman Place Fire Company is still in operation, but it is not the first company contacted when a 911 call is made in the township.

Why it’s important: The motion introduced by supervisor Marlin Groff temporarily ends the financial support to the Paradise/Leaman Place Fire Company, with the exception of continuing insurance for 30 days to allow time for the fire company to replace the policies if they choose to do so.

Quotable: “Why are we continuing to fund Paradise (Fire Company) when they want so much to be independent,” Groff said.

What happens next: The funding cut is temporary and will be revisited in June. Meanwhile, negotiations for the consolidation of fire companies is continuing with Gordonville and Kinzers.

Other happenings: The board voted to advertise an ordinance change to separate the positions of township manager and roadmaster that are currently a combined position.