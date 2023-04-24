When: Paradise Township board of supervisors meeting, April 18.

What happened: The board may take steps to change an unwritten policy that forgives payment for permits in the case of nonprofit organizations, schools and churches.

Background: Walter Hockensmith, township zoning officer, brought the policy to the board’s attention after neighboring Leacock Township charged Pequea Valley School District for permits on its new school construction.

Why it’s important: Paradise Township has no written policy on waiving permit fees. One possibility the board discussed was establishing a half-price rate for permits for nonprofits, schools and churches.

The cost: Even in the case of permits for nonprofit organizations, the township has administrative costs. The board had some concerns about situations such as a school district where the cost eventually returns to the taxpayers.

Quotable: “Personally, I’m not comfortable charging nonprofits,” Chair Adam Bills said.

What’s next: There will be further discussion before any policy change is made.

Other happenings: The board approved a request from Boy Scout Peter Brumbeck to install a nine-hole disc golf course at the township park as his Eagle Scout project. The design will first have to be approved by the township park committee. The cost is expected to be about $3,000.