When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, July 20.

What happened: The state Department of Environmental Protection has determined that Paradise Truck Tire Specialists Inc. on Lincoln Highway East in Paradise is in violation of rules and regulations for solid waste management.

Background: Supervisors fielded a public complaint in April about excess car parts and tire debris piled outside a business in the township. According to Zoning Officer Wally Hockensmith, he and DEP representatives recently visited the site and found numerous rubber mounds larger than allowed. The township views this waste as an immediate safety hazard that potentially violates its nuisance ordinances.

Why it’s important: In accordance with its site inspection findings, the state has sent a violation notice to the business owner outlining issues that must be addressed to avoid potential legal proceedings. The business, according to this notice, is required to attend to the following infractions: multiple waste piles with surface areas greater than 2,500 square feet, the absence of emergency fire lanes between piles, less than 50 feet separating waste from the property’s fence line and “unlawful” storage of solid waste.

The response: Jodi Torchia, Paradise Tire’s business manager, stated in an email the company maintains practices to “not store more than 400 waste tires at a time,” dispose of excess tires “regularly through licensed authorized recycling facilities,” and rotate its “tire casings for recapping at least every 4 to 5 weeks.” Although tire casings are “a necessary product for retreading manufacturing,” Torchia wrote the supply used “for inspection for recapping/retreading had increased in size since last year due to a shortage of personnel and shipment delays.” In response to the enforcement action, she said the business has reduced its casings intake, while increasing tire inspection, rotation and the rate at which tires are dismounted for production.

Quotable: “We plan to look for an additional location of business and space to successfully grow and will continue to follow the guidelines. We have complied for over 40 years and will continue,” Torchia stated in the email.

What’s next: The owner had until July 22 to submit a written response to the department. Township officials anticipate possible fines or penalties will be addressed once this submission period, and the subsequent review process, is completed.

Federal aid: The township received $298,830 through the American Rescue Plan Act. The township will allocate the money to finance ongoing efforts to increase capacity at its sewer plant from 120,000 to 220,000 gallons a day — an estimated cost of $2.0 million. Vice Chairman Dennis Groff anticipates this expansion will be finished by mid-summer 2022.

Road safety: In response to recent car crashes on Black Horse and Corner Ketch roads in Paradise, supervisors briefly discussed driver safety in the township. “We have had some horrendous accidents in Paradise Township these past few weeks — absolutely outrageous, unnecessary accidents in this township, where peoples’ lives have been lost,” Groff said. He implored residents to “slow down, and start driving reasonably” to stop “causing so many ripple effects for so many people.”