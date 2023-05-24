When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, May 16.

What happened: Supervisors discussed what they might want to see in a short-term rental ordinance.

Background: The board knows of about 25 locations in the township that are being used for Airbnb-type-short-term rentals. Although they are limited to certain zones, there is not currently an ordinance on this use. Neighboring municipalities have ordinances to regulate short-term rentals in their communities.

Why it’s important: Some of the regulations supervisors are considering include limits on the length of each rental, number of occupants, inspections, etc. They would like to require the owner or manager to live in the township or nearby, so there is someone available to respond to problems.

Quotable: “The number of complaints (regarding short-term rentals) is small, but when there is a complaint where do you go?” said Chair Adam Bills.

What’s next: The board will review a draft ordinance next month.