When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: The supervisors tabled action on revising the township map of “first due response territories” for the area’s recognized volunteer fire companies until a full five-member board is on hand for a vote. Supervisor Dennis Groff was not present at the meeting because of medical issues. Public comment at the meeting was heavily in support of Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company with many members of the organization in attendance.

Why it’s important: The new map eliminates the territory of Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company. The eastern half of the township would be served by Kinzers, the western portion by Gordonville and smaller corners served by Gap and Bart fire companies.

Background: In February, township supervisors formed a task force to examine the potential for a consolidation of Kinzer Fire Company, Gordonville Fire and EMS Company, and Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company. After five months of work by a task force, supervisors said, Gordonville and Kinzers were open to the concept, but Paradise expressed resistance.

Quotable: “We need everybody pulling in the same direction as we have these discussions and that is not the case. We need to be forward thinking,” Supervisor Adam Bills said.

What happens next: A vote on the new coverage map could come up as early as December. Technical assistance to execute the consolidation will be provided by state Department of Community & Economic Development at some point in the near future when it can be scheduled.

Other happenings: The board adopted the preliminary budget for 2022, without any tax increase. The balanced budget in the amount of $1.41 million will be advertised and available for public review until final adoption at the Dec. 21 meeting.

Tree lighting: The annual holiday tree lighting ceremony has been canceled again this year with hopes to return to normal in 2022.