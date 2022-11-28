When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: The board approved the proposed budget for 2023 with revenues and expenses for both at $1,542,540.

Background: The biggest category of expenses is for general government at about $914,000. It is followed by public works highways at $255,000, public safety at $168,000 and culture and recreation, which includes the township park at $154,000.

Cost: There is no increase in the tax rate, which will remain at 1.1082 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $110 in municipal taxes yearly.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and be available for public review at the township office. Final adoption of the budget will take place at the December township meeting. Starting with the new year, local real estate taxes will be collected by the county tax office.

Other happenings: The board voted to divide this year’s Fireman’s Relief Fund disbursement from the state equally between Paradise, Gordonville and Kinzers fire companies. The relief organization for each of the three companies will receive $13,935. This money comes from the state’s Foreign Fire Tax fund.