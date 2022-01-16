When: Paradise Township supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 3.

Reorganization: Samuel Beiler joined the township Board of Supervisors to fill the vacancy left by Dennis Groff, who resigned his seat in December, for health reasons, after 30 years of service as an elected official and as a municipal employee. Board members Marlin Groff and Craig Keenan begin new terms after being elected in November. Adam Bills remains board chair, with Marlin Groff as vice chair. Ray Rice completes the five-member board.

Other appointments: Now that Beiler is a supervisor, he resigned his position on the township Zoning Hearing Board. Levi Stoltzfus was appointed to that position. Leon Fisher was appointed to replace Dennis Groff as emergency management coordinator. Dennis Groff was also chairman of the township sewer authority, but no appointment has been made to fill that vacancy yet.

Administration: The board officially appointed David S. Thompson as township manager and roadmaster, with a start date of Jan. 10. Thompson was hired in December to replace Dennis Groff, who functioned in similar roles.

What happens next: The Board of Supervisors meets on the third Tuesday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. There is also a 10 a.m. meeting on the second Tuesday of the month if needed.