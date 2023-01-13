When: Paradise Township Board of Supervisors reorganization and regular meeting, Jan. 3.

Reorganization: There were no changes to board officers, with Adam Bills remaining chairman and Allen Fisher as vice chairman. Samuel Beiler, Craig Keenan and Ray Rice complete the five-person board. Keenan was appointed to also serve as the township’s emergency management coordinator.

Meetings: The board meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. The regularly scheduled meeting for Jan. 17 has been canceled. A second meeting may be held the second Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m. if needed. Notice of the need for a second meeting along with an agenda will be listed on the township website.

Office hours: The township office at 2 Township Drive, Paradise, is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.