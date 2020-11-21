When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 17.

What happened: The board approved a preliminary budget for 2021 with no tax increase.

Overview: Under its balanced proposed budget, the township projects revenues of $1.36 million and expenses $1.36 million in 2021, both down 6.1% from the current year. These projections do not include $207,824 in state liquid fuels revenue, which is budgeted for highway aid. The township will reserve $155,000 for debt services, $182,500 for public safety, $272,800 for highway maintenance and $620,284 for general government expenses.

Roadwork: The board has one road project planned for 2021. The township will chip and seal Harristown Road, Frogtown Road, Osceola Mill Road, and Slaymaker Hill Road. Board Vice Chair and roadmaster Dennis Groff said cost estimates for roadwork are not available at this time.

Emergency services: Paradise-Leaman Place and Kinzer fire companies, which provide the majority of township fire coverage, will both receive $10,000 next year, same as the current year. Police coverage is provided by state police at no cost to the township.

Other public services: The township will earmark $85,000 for Paradise Park, $15,000 for Paradise Community Building and $13,000 for Pequea Valley Library.

Revenues: The tax rate is set at 1.1082 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $110 in municipal taxes yearly. The township will receive roughly $487,000 in real estate and $460,239 in earned income tax revenues.

What’s next: The board will vote to adopt the budget Dec. 15. Prior to its adoption, the proposed budget will be available for review at the municipal building.

Speed limit reduction: Last month, the board reviewed a traffic study from RETTEW, a Lancaster-based engineering firm, to determine if speed limit or engine brake retarder restrictions should be implemented on Wolfrock Road in Paradise. Supervisors voted to advertise an ordinance to reduce the speed limit from 55 mph to 30 mph, with no constraints on brake retarders. The board expects to adopt this ordinance at the Dec. 15 meeting.

Cancellations: The township has canceled its annual tree lighting ceremony because of COVID-19 concerns.