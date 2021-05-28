When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, May 18.

What happened: The board rescinded its declaration of a disaster emergency for Paradise Township, effective immediately.

Background: Municipalities across Lancaster County entered a state of emergency during the pandemic to qualify for additional funds to help cover unforeseen coronavirus-related expenses. Last year, the township enacted a declaration to allow township officials to apply for county, state or federal aid, if needed. Because of a recent increase in vaccination rates and a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tom Wolf announced earlier this month that statewide mitigation orders will be lifted May 31, with current masking protocols to remain until at least 70% of adults are fully vaccinated. Board Chair Adam Bills said “there’s no reason to keep” the township in a disaster state with “(COVID-19) numbers going down, cases going down,” and the governor’s decision to lift restrictions.

County health department: Representatives from municipalities across the county attended a special meeting in April hosted by the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors. In accordance with the association’s latest recommendation, township supervisors will oppose a local initiative calling for the county to form its own health department. The board expects to vote on a formal resolution at their next meeting June 15.

Quotable: “We as a board feel that the county commissioners, and county as a whole, stepped up to the plate and did the job that needed to be done, particularly when we faced the COVID situation,” board Vice Chair Dennis Groff said, adding the proposed county health department is “just another layer of bureaucracy that we feel is not necessary.”

Community picnic: The township will replace its annual community picnic with a fireworks display and ice cream festival Aug. 6. To minimize direct contact while maintaining proper social distance, supervisors will forego a traditional buffet format and instead offer ice cream, drinks, a candy scramble, clowns and other live entertainment.

Capital improvements: The township received bids to install new LED lights on two athletic fields near its community building. Bids were submitted by Lapp Electrical Service Inc. ($136,913), BJ Baldwin Electric Inc. ($138,033), and Dowlin Electric ($141,931). Supervisors will consider whether to move forward with the installation or instead erect a new tractor shed behind the community building.

Road widening: The board awarded a $9,450 contract to Manheim-based Hershey Excavating LLC to widen Vintage Road in Paradise. This amount will cover labor costs for roadwork. The township will supply paving materials. Groff expects construction to be finished by early to mid-September.

Financial adviser: The township will maintain Anthony DeCiccio as its financial advisor, despite his recent transition in brokerage firms from Edward Jones to Morgan Stanley.