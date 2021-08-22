When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Township officials will postpone developing tentative plans to condense three fire departments into two, at the recommendation of a consolidation task force.

Background: Paradise Township receives the majority of its fire coverage from Paradise-Leaman Place and Kinzer fire companies, while Gordonville Fire & EMS provide townshipwide emergency medical services.

Why it’s important: Because both Paradise and Gordonville are due for a new fire station in the near future, supervisors voted in February to form a consolidation task force to explore several ways the township could merge Kinzer, Paradise-Leaman Place and Gordonville fire companies into two departments to save costs and increase sustainability. Although board Chair Adam Bills felt the task force did establish some “common ground” after reviewing each organization’s strengths and weaknesses, the seven-member committee was unable to reach a compromise on a potential merger; they unanimously recommended not to consolidate the departments at this time. The task force has concluded its service and will no longer meet following this verdict, Bills said.

Quotable: “As the meetings went on, it was clear that there was some animosity, hostility towards the other (fire) organizations,” Bills said, adding the committee was unable to “build a product of a consolidation” because its members “weren’t together as a group, as a task force.”

What's next: The township will submit a letter of intent to partner with the state Department of Community and Economic Development on an independent study and tentative model to consolidate its emergency services. These resources would be provided at no cost to the township.

Traffic signals: Supervisors approved a maintenance agreement with the state Department of Transportation to establish the township’s responsibility to maintain all PennDOT traffic signals within Paradise Township limits. The board also will apply to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Lincoln Highway East and Singer Avenue in Paradise. While the initial installation costs for a traffic signal are covered by PennDOT, board Vice Chair Dennis Groff said the township would pay to maintain the signal once it is installed.

LED lighting: The township will install new LED lights on the secondary athletic field near its community building at an approximate cost of $69,000. Bills expects the installation to be finished within the next two months.