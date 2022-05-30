When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, May 17.

What happened: The meeting started with a public hearing on a rezoning request to change the Groff farm on Kinzer Road from agricultural to commercial/industrial.

Background: The long-standing farm lies on both sides of the road. One side is already commercial/industrial, as are nearby properties. The township planning commission has reviewed the petition and has no objections. The county planning commission will consider it at their next meeting later this month.

Why it’s important: Changing the property to commercial/industrial would add to the business property available near Route 30.

What happens next: The supervisors will render a decision at their June meeting after they receive the county planning commission comments.

Other happenings: All three township auditors have resigned. The auditors completed their work for this year, and would not normally meet again until January 2023. In their letter to the board they expressed the opinion that professional auditors would be more effective. The board will have to decide if they wish to appoint replacements or hire a firm to do the job. They will consider the possibilities at their June meeting.