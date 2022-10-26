When: Paradise board of supervisors meeting, Oct. 18.

What happened: The board approved a balanced draft version of the 2023 budget with no tax increase.

Background: The budget with expenses and revenues each at $1,542,540 does not include $224,213 in liquid fuel funds from the state that are designated for highway aid. General government is the biggest category in expenses at over $900,000.

What happens next: The budget will be advertised and is available for inspection at the township offices. Final approval is scheduled for the next board meeting Nov. 15.

Other happenings: The removal of Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company from first-due status for the township continues to be a major topic under public comment. Supervisor Adam Bills said talks are continuing with a resolution hoped for by the end of the year.

Quotable: “There are constructive communications going on with Paradise (Fire Company)” Bills said.