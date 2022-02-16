When: Bart Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: Bart Township Fire Company Chief Travis Hoover was on hand for a discussion of the expansion of Bart’s first due-coverage area into neighboring Paradise Township.

Background: Paradise Township Board of Supervisors have restructured the boundary lines for fire service coverage within their municipality. They have dropped Paradise Lehman Place Fire Company from their coverage map, putting the bulk of the township under Gordonville Fire Company and EMS and Kinzers Fire Company. A smaller portion of Paradise Township will be covered by Bart Township Fire Company.

Why it’s important: Bart supervisors voted to require Paradise Township to reimburse Bart Township for a portion of the workers’ compensation insurance Bart pays for their firefighters. No dollar amount was determined at this time.

Other happenings: At the end of December, the township received a state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant for $450,000. This will be added to two previous grants totaling $1 million. The money is designated for design and construction of the Enola Low Grade Rail Trail through the township.