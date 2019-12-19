When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 17.
What happened: The board adopted a $1.45 million budget for 2020 with no tax increase. Total spending is down 3.49% from the current year.
The tax rate: The township’s real estate tax rate is set at 1.1 mills. For every $100,000 of assessed property value, a taxpayer will pay $110 in municipal taxes yearly. No changes have been made since the board proposed its budget Nov. 19.
Major projects: The board has one road project planned for 2020: a total of $16,000 will be reserved to lengthen pipes beneath Girvin Road. The township also received a $142,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for stormwater runoff management. To comply with its pollution-reduction goals, the township must retrofit a basin located on North Kinzer Road.
