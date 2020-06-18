When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, June 16.

What happened: During a meeting held with a 25-person attendance limit, the board responded to numerous public requests to reopen Paradise Community Park.

Why it matters: The township made a decision to close its park, playground and athletic fields in March over coronavirus concerns. Because of the governor’s order that outdoor recreational areas must remain closed until Lancaster County enters the green phase, these facilities will not reopen to the public until further notice, said board Chairman Adam Bills.

Quotable: “Technically all parks (across the county) are closed,” board Vice Chairman Dennis Groff said. “If anybody says their parks are open, they’re technically not, they’re just not being monitored.”

Road projects: The board will apply for a low-volume road grant through the Lancaster County Conservation District to cover material costs to lengthen pipes beneath Girvin Road, Groff said. No cost estimates for materials are available at this time. Total costs were projected at $16,000.

In other news: The township will resume zoning hearing board meetings July 28.