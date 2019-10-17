When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 15.
What happened: Board Chairman Dennis Groff said he will seek more information before supervisors decide how much to fund Gordonville emergency medical services.
Why it’s important: Gordonville EMS recently retired its oldest ambulance because of mechanical issues. As a result, the ambulance provider’s new target goal is $600,000, which would cover the cost of two ambulances and one SUV. EMS Chief Leon Fisher at Gordonville Fire Company believes both ambulances will be funded by next summer.
Background: In July, Fisher asked the board for a donation to help pay for new emergency response vehicles. The initial goal of $370,000 would have covered the cost of one ambulance and one SUV.
In other news: Last month, resident Christy Fieldsa reported the recent reemergence of an odor emitted by Paradise Quarry at night. Site supervisors at the quarry have implemented an additive to reduce the smell, but Groff said this odor has persisted during periods of heavy production. In response, the quarry will map out when and where odors are detected in search of a better solution.