When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, April 21.

What happened: Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the board agreed to seek bids to resurface roads on the northwest side the township this summer. But to save costs because of the economic impact of the pandemic, the township has delayed a project lengthening pipes beneath Girvin Road. The board also cut employee overtime during a meeting held with a 10-person attendance limit and accessible by conference call.

Why it matters: Each year, according to roadmaster and board Vice Chairman Dennis Groff, the township uses the oil and chip method to maintain roads across one of its four districts. This year, the northwest side will receive this treatment to increase traction and prevent asphalt deterioration.

Roads identified: Groff said the following roads will be oiled and chipped in late summer and early fall: Township Drive, Mill Race Avenue, Quarry Road, Black Horse Road, Oak Hill Drive, Cherry Hill Road and Esbenshade Road.

What’s next: Supervisors expect to award the contract at their next meeting, May 19.

Tax extensions: Supervisors adopted a resolution to extend the township’s due date for 2020 real estate taxes to Nov. 30 with a 0% penalty for delayed payments.

Budget: With the unemployment rate at an all-time high, the township could lose revenue because of a decrease in emergency service and earned income tax revenues, Groff said.

Other news: Board Chairman Adam Bills announced that Paradise Community Park will remain closed indefinitely. Zoning Hearing Board meetings also are postponed until further notice.