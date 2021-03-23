When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, March 16.

What happened: Supervisors heard a presentation from TeamAg Inc. and the Stroud Water Research Center, who will partner to complete more than $1 million in conservation work on farms in Paradise Township.

Background: The Stroud Water Research Center is an independent, nonprofit institution based in Avondale that specializes in environmental conservation and freshwater ecosystems. TeamAg is an agricultural engineering and consulting firm based in Ephrata. Both organizations regularly collaborate with the Lancaster Farmland Trust, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and state Infrastructure Investment Authority on statewide conservation efforts.

Why it’s important: Earlier this year, the Stroud center received $1.25 million in grant funds through the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Growing Greener Plus program to reduce storm water pollution and strengthen structural, vegetative and managerial practices on four farms in the township. Because each site is located near a stream that connects to the Pequea Creek, researchers have begun to collect water samples to monitor changes in contaminants, pollutants and fish activity throughout the improvement process. Property owners had requested early study findings, project details and mailing addresses remain confidential.

What's next: TeamAg will move forward with its efforts to implement preventative practices on township farms and continue to seek funding for future conservation projects. The Stroud center also will pursue further funding for its ongoing local research and continue to take water samples over the next decade.

Quotable: “I can’t tell you folks how much you have helped Paradise Township reach the goals we’ve been, really, mandated to reach,” board Vice Chairman Dennis Groff said, adding the township has nearly met all requirements on its five-year MS4 (municipal separate storm sewer system) permit “in the first year.”

Task Force: Last month, board members voted to form a consolidation task force to explore several ways the township can merge Kinzer, Paradise-Leaman Place and Gordonville fire companies into two departments to save costs and increase sustainability. Despite an initial expectation to begin meeting in March, the task force will now meet April 8.

Who’s Who: The task force has finalized its lineup, which consists of seven members: Paradise Chairman Adam Bills; Leacock supervisor Mike Sensenig; Paradise fire company President Barry Yunkin Jr.; Kinzer fire Chief Doug Brubaker; Gordonville Fire & EMS Chief Jonathan Fisher; Kevin McClarigan of McClarigan CPAs & Advisors; and Manheim Township fire Chief Rick Kane.

Resignation: Lisa Herr has announced her resignation as the township’s secretary-treasurer, effective July 1. Township officials will contact Strasburg-based Team Builder Recruiting to fill this vacancy.