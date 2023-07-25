When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, July 18.

What happened: The board gave an update on the upcoming merger of Kinzer Fire Company and Gordonville Fire and EMS Company. A third fire company — Paradise Leaman Place — was recently offered two spots on the merger steering committee. But the fire company declined the offer until discussions occur between the chiefs of each company.

Background: Paradise Township supervisors cut all funding to Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company in March 2022 when they felt the fire company was not participating in plans for a merger between Kinzers and Gordonville. At that time the board removed Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company from first due in the township.

The cost: Last month the supervisors voted to reinstate the equipment payments. Included in this month’s bill list was a $965 monthly payment for the Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company’s newest piece of equipment.

Why it’s important: Additional expenses the township normally pays for Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company are workman’s compensation and other insurance. Decisions on those items will be made as the policies come due. Officials said it’s still possible that Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company will join in the merger at a future date.

What happens next: Representatives from the fire companies will attend the supervisors meeting Aug. 15 to engage with the public prior to official action establishing Pequea Valley Fire Department set for Sept. 11.

Other happenings: Under public comment, resident Michael Hartmann presented a complaint about the lack of trash collection by Eagle Disposal. He urged the board to remove the company from its list of preferred haulers and prohibit Eagle from working in the township. The board did not take any action at this time.