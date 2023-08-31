When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 15. Adam Bills, Craig Keenan and Sam Beiler were absent.

What happened: Because only two of the five township supervisors present at the meeting, no votes or official action could be taken. But those in attendance heard updates on township issues including the latest information on the merger of Kinzer Fire Company and Gordonville Fire Company and EMS.

Background: The two fire companies have been working toward a merger which is scheduled to be completed Sept. 11, creating Station 40 Pequea Valley Fire Company. Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company did not join in the original merger negotiations and will not be a part of the merger at this time.

Why it’s important: There is potential for Paradise Leaman Place to join Station 40 in the future. The new company is expected to serve 250 fire calls and 1,500 EMS calls in a year.

What happens next: There will be a new, member-elected leadership of Station 40.

Other happenings: Park Foundation Chair Michael Hartmann reported the recent Community Day was a success drawing an estimated 650 people when a maximum of 500 was expected.