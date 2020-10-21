When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 20.

What happened: The township released a preview of its preliminary budget for 2021 with no tax increase.

Overview: The board estimates revenues of $1.36 million in 2021, down 6.1% from 2020, and predicts $1.36 million in expenses, down 6.1% from the current year. These projections do not include $207,824 in state liquid fuels revenue, which is budgeted for highway aid. The township will reserve $155,000 for debt services, $182,500 for public safety, $272,800 for highway maintenance and $620,284 for general government expenses.

Revenues: The township will collect roughly $487,000 in real estate tax revenue. The tax rate is set at 1.1082 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $110 per year. The township also will accrue about $460,239 in earned income tax revenue.

What’s next: Supervisors will adopt a preliminary budget in November and a final budget in December.

Traffic study: In response to multiple residential complaints, Rettew, a Lancaster-based engineering firm, conducted a traffic study to determine if speed limit or engine brake retarder restrictions could be implemented on Wolfrock Road in Paradise. Engineers recommended a speed limit reduction from 55 mph to 35 mph, with no constraints on brake retarders. The board expects to act on this study at its Nov. 17 meeting.