When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 21.

What happened: The township now estimates it will spend $4.2 million to complete its sewer plant expansion because of new upgrades to the facility’s internal technology and components. Total project costs are up 110%, or $2.2 million from initial estimates, officials said. Board Chair Adam Bills was absent.

Background: Supervisors approved plans in 2019 to spend roughly $2 million to expand the township sewer plant. This expansion will increase the plant’s capacity from 120,000 to 220,000 gallons a day. Last month, the board voted to allocate $298,830 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help finance construction.

Why it’s important: The sizable spike in costs, according to board Vice Chair Dennis Groff, resulted from choices made over a two-year period to implement the latest sewage treatment technology available to increase plant efficiency and performance. These additions include a new generator, dividers in the treatment tanks and other measures to reduce phosphorus and nitrate levels during the wastewater purification process.

What’s next: Groff anticipates this expansion will be finished by mid-summer 2022.

Resignations: Dennis Groff has announced his retirement as a board member after 30 years of service, effective Dec. 31. Additionally, Groff will retire as chair of the sewer authority, as well as the township’s storm water and emergency management coordinators. The township will open its search for suitable replacements. No likely candidates were named at this time.

Other news: Paradise Truck Tire Specialists Inc. on Lincoln Highway East has resolved nearly all the solid waste management violations listed in a notice sent in July by the state Department of Environmental Protection, zoning officer Wally Hockensmith said.