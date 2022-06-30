When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, June 21.

What happened: The board voted that the township will no longer financially support Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company in any way.

Background: Since last fall, there has been an effort to consolidate area fire companies. Kinzer Fire Company and Gordonville Fire & EMS Company were open to the idea. However, Paradise Township supervisors contend Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company opposed any consolidation. In March, the board voted to place a three-month moratorium on funding for the Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company. The supervisors redrew the first due service territories for the township, eliminating Paradise Leaman Place and redistributing the map between Kinzer and Gordonville with a small area formerly covered by Strasburg Fire Company going to Bart Township Fire Company.

Why it’s important: Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company has written to surrounding municipalities to clarify that the company is still active and available to take calls.

Quotable: “Just to be clear, Paradise is not being shut down. If a fire company wishes to have Paradise as mutual aid they are free to serve in Paradise Township,” Supervisor Adam Bills said.

What happens next: Another resolution passed by the board supports the consolidation of Kinzer Fire and Gordonville Fire & EMS companies. It is up to the fire companies to proceed with consolidation if they choose to do so.

Other happenings: Supervisors approved the rezoning of 35 S. Kinzer Road from agriculture to commercial/industrial to match surrounding properties.