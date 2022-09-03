When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 16

What happened: Bob Troxell from Upward Broadband asked the board to support the company’s application to the county for American Rescue Plan Act funding. He requested a letter of support from the township, plus financial support.

Background: Upward Broadband proposes expanding service countywide to reach areas that do not currently have reliable internet service. Their system operates on line-of-sight signals from antennas that would be installed on 22 existing towers.

The cost: The funding would allow Upward Broadband to undertake a $2.8 million project to increase its tower locations to serve almost all of Lancaster County. Upward Broadband would be responsible for 20% of the cost, or $564.000. They requested $38,000 as a show of support from the township, which would be deducted from the county grant amount.

Why it’s important: The township has already allocated the first payment of rescue plan money it has received, and the sewer authority has requested additional funds for sewer plant improvements. The supervisors were willing to write a letter of support but declined to make a financial commitment to Upward.

What happens next: The county is scheduled to take action on grant requests Aug. 31.

Other happenings: The board is looking for additional information on a Knox Box ordinance that would give emergency responders access to commercial properties without having to break in or wait for someone with a key to arrive.