When: Paradise supervisors meeting, July 21.

What happened: The township will apply for a grant to help pay for a power generator at the Paradise Township Community Building.

Why it matters: Vice Chairman Dennis Groff said the community center is used as a shelter for citizens in need during emergency situations. The generator would act as an alternate power source, keeping the shelter self-sufficient in the event of an outage. Township officials will apply for a $21,000 grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development to help fund this roughly $24,000 expense.

What’s next: Groff predicts a generator will be installed by early summer 2021.

Sewer update: Last year, the board approved plans to expand its township sewer plant, at an estimated cost of $2 million. This expansion will increase the plant’s sewage capacity from 120,000 to 220,000 gallons a day. The project, according to Groff, is currently still in the design phase, with construction slated for completion by mid-summer 2022.

Other news: Groff announced that Paradise Community Park was reopened to the public July 3.