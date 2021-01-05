When: Paradise supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Supervisors retained the same lineup during their reorganization. Adam Bills was reelected chair and Dennis Groff vice chair. The remaining board members are Marlin Groff, Ray Rice and Craig Keenan.

Other actions: The law firm of Blakinger Thomas was appointed as solicitor, with Lancaster-based Rettew Associates as engineer. Lisa Herr was retained as secretary-treasurer and Walter Hockensmith as zoning officer.

Meetings: Supervisors will continue to meet at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the municipal building, 2 Township Drive, Paradise, unless otherwise advertised.

Mitigation issues: Last month, supervisors were advised by the township’s solicitor to prematurely adjourn their board meeting because at least one attendee had refused to wear a mask or exit voluntarily. This decision was made to avoid violating the governor’s most recent mitigation guidelines, which now require face coverings be worn at indoor and outdoor public gatherings. The board adopted the 2021 budget at that meeting and tabled each additional agenda item until the annual reorganization meeting.

Speed limit reduction: Once reorganized, supervisors adopted an ordinance to reduce the speed limit on Wolfrock Road in Paradise from 55 mph to 30 mph, with no constraints on brake retarders. Groff, who is roadmaster as well as vice chair, expects speed limit signs to be installed by late spring or early summer.