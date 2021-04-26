When: Paradise Township Supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: The township will postpone action on a local initiative calling for Lancaster County to establish its own health department.

Background: Manheim Township Board of Commissioners passed a resolution March 8 that called on county officials “to immediately initiate a working group to evaluate and recommend establishing a county health department by the end of 2021, if not before.” Manheim Township sent its resolution to all Lancaster County municipalities and school districts, asking them to do the same. Despite a positive initial response, a growing number of boards have begun to defer support and voice dissatisfaction with the lack of information made available on this proposed department.

What’s next: To receive further information on a countywide drug task force and health department, township officials will attend a special meeting April 29 hosted by the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors. This session will allow local municipalities to form a consensus on how to proceed. No decision was made on whether board members favor or oppose a county health department. However, supervisors will not draft or vote on a formal resolution at this time.

Quotable: “I think, to be a responsible supervisor in Paradise Township, we need to know what the issues are,” board member Marlin Groff said, adding that four to five members will be present at the information session.

Township fees: The board adopted resolutions to raise the Zoning Hearing Board application fee from $300 to $500, introduce a $25 administrative fee for all permits, and increase minimum escrow deposits from $1,800 to $2,400 to offset natural inflation in engineering fees. The township also instituted an escalator clause that will increase or decrease its bid price on road resurfacing projects to reflect changes in oil costs. This clause, according to board Vice Chair and roadmaster Dennis Groff, would allow bids to be adjusted to a lower rate when oil prices drop. Conversely, the township would pay a higher rate on bids if oil prices rise.

Community picnic: The township will move forward with planning its annual community picnic. To minimize direct contact, supervisors will forego the event’s traditional buffet format and consider options to provide food trucks or a drive-thru meal service. No further details are available at this time.