When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, April 20.

What happened: Public comment was dominated by residents with questions and concerns about the township’s moratorium on funding of Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company.

Background: Last year, the board of supervisors began investigating the possibility of consolidating fire companies in the region. The Gordonville and Kinzers fire companies have expressed interest in consolidating, but Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company has opposed the idea. Although a task force that studied the issue recommended against consolidating at this time, the township is supporting consolidation. At the beginning of the year, supervisors restructured the first-due coverage map of the township to eliminate Paradise-Leaman Place Fire Company. The township territory is now divided between Gordonville and Kinzers with a small portion going to Bart Township Fire Company. Last month, supervisors restricted Paradise-Lehman Place by placing a 90-day moratorium on funding for the company.

Why it’s important: Residents speaking at the meeting have a wide range of concerns. They worry that emergency response times will increase, that the members of the Paradise-Leaman Place are being treated unfairly and that supervisors are biased against them. One resident characterized it as a “hostile takeover.”

Quotable: “Paradise (Fire Company) had an entire year to be part of discussions. I see them as having taken themselves out of it,” Supervisor Marlin Groff said.

What happens next: The Board of Supervisors will revisit the funding moratorium in June.

Other business: Groff updated his resignation to be effective at the conclusion of the meeting. Groff, who served 11 years as a supervisor, had announced his intention to retire effective May 31, but because a replacement had been found, he moved that date forward. Allen Fisher has been appointed to replace Groff on the board.