When: Paradise supervisors meeting, Dec. 15.

What happened: During a meeting held with a 10-person attendance limit, the board adopted a $1.36 million budget for 2021 with no tax increase. Total spending is down 6.1% from the current year. No changes were made since the board proposed its budget Nov. 17.

Tax rate: The township’s real estate tax rate is set at 1.1082 mills. Taxpayers who own a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $110 in municipal taxes yearly.

Major projects: The board has one road project planned for 2021. The township will chip and seal Harristown Road, Frogtown Road, Osceola Mill Road, and Slaymaker Hill Road. Dennis Groff, the board’s vice chair and roadmaster, said cost estimates for roadwork are not available at this time.

Public services: Paradise-Leaman Place and Kinzer fire companies, which provide the majority of township fire coverage, will both receive $10,000 next year, same as the current year. Additionally, the township reserved $85,000 for Paradise Park, $15,000 for the Paradise Community Building and $13,000 for Pequea Valley Library.

Adjournment: In accordance with a recent mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf and state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, board Chairman Adam Bills announced those in attendance “must be wearing a mask” or “you’re going to have to leave.” The governor’s indoor mask order, according to Bills, “supercedes all sunshine laws” that protect the public’s right to openly attend and participate in municipal board meetings. Because at least one attendee had refused to wear a mask or exit voluntarily, supervisors were advised by the township’s solicitor to adopt a 2021 budget, table its remaining agenda items, and adjourn the meeting.

What’s next: The board postponed the remainder of its agenda until the Jan. 4 reorganization meeting.