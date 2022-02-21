When: Paradise supervisors meeting, Feb. 15.

What happened: The supervisors were asked for their position on potential zoning violations at 3566 Lincoln Highway East.

Background: After investigating what appeared to be junk outside the building, the zoning officer Walter Hockensmith discovered it was batteries from hybrid cars to be recycled. Batteries are considered junk in the zoning ordinance and cannot be stored outside. Hockensmith questioned the intent of the ordinance because they are nickel metal hydride batteries rather than conventional batteries, and they are to be recycled not stored.

Why it’s important: The board noted that no matter what type of battery is involved, recycling is not a permitted use, and there is no business permit for that location.

What happens next: The township solicitor will draft an opinion to give the zoning officer direction in how to proceed.

Other happenings: The board voted to change their monthly morning sessions to 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month on an as needed basis. Regular meetings will continue to be held at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.