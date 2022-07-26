When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, July 19.

What happened: The board is considering an ordinance regulating short-term rentals, including Airbnb-type rentals. A sample ordinance was provided by Township Manager David Thompson that is used by neighboring municipalities.

Background: Short-term rentals in the township appear to be increasing, plus the township office has been asked if there are regulations regarding Airbnbs. The township has received calls from residents expressing concerns about safety regarding transient occupants of homes in their neighborhoods.

Why it’s important: The supervisors are reluctant to place additional regulations on property owners, but they would like to be aware of short-term rental properties and their locations, as well as have some assurances that they are meeting a minimum safety standard.

What happens next: Officials gave the township solicitor a sample ordinance for review and comment.

Other happenings: The supervisors would like to know if residents would be interested in receiving text from the township with community information and/or alerts about local emergencies such as blocked roads. If residents show an interest, a system is available to create this service.

The cost: Residents would have to sign up to participate. They would not be charged, but the township would have to pay for the service with cost dependent on how many messages are sent.