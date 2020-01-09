When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Supervisors had a change in leadership at their annual reorganization meeting, where Adam Bills was elected as chairman and Dennis Groff as vice chair. Following Don Ranck’s retirement in August, Groff was initially appointed as chairman and Bills as vice chairman. The remaining board members are Marlin Groff, Ray Rice and Craig Keenan.
Resignations: Nick Lopez resigned as the township’s zoning officer, effective June 4. He has decided to step down after 16 years. The board will begin searching for a replacement.