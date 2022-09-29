When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 20.

What happened: Public feeling boiled up during the audience comment period with continuing concerns over the township’s decision to stop funding the Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company.

Background: Last year, discussions to consolidate Paradise Leaman Place, Gordonville Fire & EMS Company and Kinzer Fire Company broke down with Paradise Leaman Place unwilling to participate. This spring, the board of supervisors voted to cut funding to Paradise Leaman Place, and the fire company was removed from first-due status in the township. Residents critical of the decision have been vocal in their opposition, warning that residents’ safety could be compromised.

Why it’s important: Those speaking at the meeting pointed out a recent crash of a tractor-trailer into homes along Route 30. Even though Paradise Leaman Place station was across from the scene of the crash, Paradise Leaman Place firefighters at the station were unable to take action while the call was routed to other fire companies.

What happens next: The board did not respond to the complaints during the meeting and adjourned amid discussion of emergency response times. Negotiations continue for the consolidation of Gordonville Fire & EMS Company and Kinzer Fire Company.

Other happenings: The board voted to continue preparation of an ordinance that will require any commercial, industrial or multifamily properties that have automatic alarms and fire suppression systems to have an emergency key box that would give emergency responders a way to access the building in the event of an emergency.

The cost: It is estimated that an emergency key box would cost about $600.

Community projects: Ryan Flynn of Paradise Area Scouts Troop 28 was approved to construct his Eagle Scout project at the township park. He will be installing an orienteering course at the park, with directions available on the township website when it is complete.