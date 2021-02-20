When: Paradise Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: Paradise and Leacock townships will participate in a consolidation task force to develop tentative plans to condense three fire departments into two.

Background: Paradise Township receives the majority of its fire coverage from Paradise-Leaman Place and Kinzer fire companies. Gordonville Fire & EMS also provide emergency services to both Paradise and Leacock townships.

Why it’s important: Because both Paradise and Gordonville are due for a new fire station in the near future, supervisors will explore several ways the township can merge Kinzer, Paradise and Gordonville fire companies into two departments to save costs and increase sustainability. To analyze and assess each department’s finances, equipment, physical structures, membership, call volumes and service territories, board members voted to form a consolidation task force that will meet at least twice a month.

Who’s who: The task force will consist of seven members: Paradise Chairman Adam Bills, a Leacock Township supervisor yet to be named, Paradise fire Chief Neal Hershey, Kinzer fire Chief Doug Brubaker, Gordonville Fire & EMS Chief Jonathan Fisher, an experienced consolidation representative from an outside fire department and a local business owner with experience in finance and accounting.

What’s next: The task force is scheduled to begin meeting in March. A consolidation proposal will be presented at a future board meeting no later than Aug. 17.

Mixed-use development: The board reviewed plans to erect a shopping center, retail space and 20 residential apartments at 1 Township Drive, Paradise. Because this proposal would require supervisors to amend its zoning ordinance map to change the property from commercial to a village mixed-use zone, the owners must now address the township Planning Commission at their next meeting March 2.

Bridge repairs: The bridge on Route 741 in Paradise will be closed for construction beginning March 1. Township officials expect repairs to be finished by early June.

Appointments: Darren Neff was reappointed as a member of the township Zoning Hearing Board. His term expired Dec. 31.