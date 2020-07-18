South Coatesville, Chester County, residents wishing to sell their properties soon will be unable to get a residential use and occupancy certificate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During a July 14 Zoom meeting, officials said borough contractor Technicon Enterprises Inc. II will not be handling certifications due to liability reasons. However, the New Morgan-based company will still conduct building inspections. Borough Council officially had selected the contractor during its Feb. 11 meeting to replace LTL Consulting for consistency reasons.

Council President Sylvia Washington said certifications are piling up, making it difficult to operate without them.

Council heard suggestions to fix the problem but made no final decision. Resident Bob Floyd suggested that Technicon consider virtual certifications. Vice President Montez Jones advised council to consider renegotiating the contract with Technicon and outsourcing certification services. The cost to the seller is $75 for the inspection.

“If they don’t have a projective plan for the near future, then we have to figure out what our plan will be,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, Washington announced solicitor Marvin Powell has resigned and said she takes responsibility for not being in contact with him since his May appointment.

Then, Southview resident Tina Floyd addressed council on the Overhill Road line painting and questioned the borough’s procedures for paying bills. She felt uncomfortable after hearing interim borough manager Allen Smith’s personal credit card was used for a recent purchase of a council-approved Ring doorbell system.

Smith responded, “We are in an overlap of leadership and changeover from the treasurer before.” Washington added the borough credit card was in former secretary/treasurer Stephanie Duncan’s name. Smith said he contacted the borough’s credit card company three times to update card information.

Council also unanimously passed a draft stormwater ordinance amendment. Borough officials will meet with the Chester County Planning Commission soon for recommendations and input. Council hopes to officially pass an ordinance at the meeting on July 28, which will be virtual on Zoom.