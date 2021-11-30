A train and vehicle were involved in a fatal crash on North Railroad Street between Broad and Willow Streets in Palmyra Borough, Lebanon County.

All lanes are closed following the crash that happened before 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to 511PA.

Police are currently on the scene and conducting an investigation, according to a report by ABC27. The gates for the railroad crossing were operational at the time of the incident, PennDOT Safety Officer Fritzi Schreffler told ABC27.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

As of 11:00 a.m., there is no information on how long the roads will be closed.

This article will be updated as additional information becomes available.