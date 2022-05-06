The Pennsylvania Turnpike is set to close overnight in both directions on May 8 between the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298, and Downingtown Interchange, Exit 312, from 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. according to a release from the turnpike commission.

The closure is to remove overhead beams from a bridge on Bulltown Road that runs over the turnpike in Chester County at mile marker 302.81.

The ramps at the Peter J. Camiel Service Plaza, located westbound at mile 304.8, will also be closed during this time.

Eastbound detour: Take state Route 10 south for 1 mile to state Route 23 east for 12.5 miles, to state Route 100 south for 9 miles. Re-enter the turnpike at the Downingtown Interchange, Exit 312.

Westbound detour: Take state Route 100 north for 9 miles, to state Route 23 west for 12.5 miles, to state Route 10 north for 1 mile. Re-enter the turnpike at the Morgantown Interchange, Exit 298.