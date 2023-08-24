When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: The state’s allocation for basic and special education funding came in a month late and $423,654 short of the district’s budgeted amount for the 2023-24 school year, according to a report presented by Donna Robbins, chief operating officer. The school district’s total budget for 2023-24 is $116 million.

Known unknowns: Meanwhile, the Manheim Township school board, along with school districts across the state, will learn what its share of $1.1 billion in spending will be for programs that require fiscal code approval when the state House and Senate return to Harrisburg in September. This includes $100 million in mental health grants, another $100 million in Level Up program funds designed to even out funding between poor districts and richer districts, $10 million in teacher stipends, $125 million in school environmental repair grants and $50 million for school safety and security grants. The Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials “is hearing that the Senate may not include all” these fiscal code initiatives, according to Robbins’ presentation.

More Manheim Township News:

Background: On June 15, the school board passed a 2023-24 school year budget that would include $12.05 million of state funding. The Pennsylvania Legislature was supposed to pass a budget, including its funding for local school districts, by June 30, in time for allocation on July 1. Due to the impasse between Republicans and Democrats, Gov. Josh Shapiro did not sign the $45.5 billion budget until Aug. 3. The Aug. 17 budget update was presented as an informational item, not subject to school board action.

Compared with last year: While Manheim Township School District will not receive as much in 2023-24 as budgeted, the combined basic and special education portion is an $831,662 increase over last year’s state allocation of $10.79 million.

Specifics: Here is how the two big budget items break down for 2023-24. For basic funding, the district is allocated $8.83 million of the $9.16 million budgeted by the school district, a $750,732 cut. For special education funding, the district is allocated $2.79 million, which is $80,930 below the district’s budgeted amount.

Quotable: “Hopefully, we’ll make that up with interest earnings, but if not we’ll have to take some money from fund balance, or see where we can save money in the meantime,” Robbins said.

Other business: Citing an “influx of girls who want to play this season,” district Athletic Director Tim Hollenback proposed a high school girls golf team this school year. Girls currently play in co-ed play with the boys and therefore will not fall behind this school year. Manheim Township High School girls golf would be the only such team in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, which would make the team likely to advance to the state tournament. High school girl golfers who have expressed interest are all juniors or younger, so a separate girls team would be sustainable beyond the 2023-24 school year, Hollenback said.

What’s next: A budget for a separate girls team needs budgeting for a coach and for travel and other expenses. The school board expects to take up Hollenback’s proposal for vote at its next meeting, Sept. 14.