When: July 21 supervisors meeting.

What happened: Board members received an update on how funding received from the WalkWorks grant program is being used to develop a plan for improving pedestrian routes in the township.

Background: East Hempfield received a $20,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s WalkWorks program to develop a plan for improving and expanding active transportation routes in the township. The township hired David Miller Associates, an engineering consulting firm, to develop the plan. Staff from the firm studied the township’s current pedestrian routes to identify areas needing improvement. Consultants also conducted a survey to find out what the public would like to see in the plan.

The plan: The long-term goal of the plan is to expand and connect sidewalks along a 2.5-mile stretch of Main Street and Harrisburg Pike in Landisville. The route would run from Cooper Avenue to State Road and would feature improved accessibility under the Americans with Disabilities Act, and allow for easier pedestrian access to businesses and recreational areas.

Next steps: Supervisors are expecting to vote on the plan in September. The WalkWorks grant provided funding for the development of the plan but not for the projects the plan includes. After approval, the improvements included in the plan will be implemented with funding from additional grants or other sources.

Other business: The board approved the purchase of a new E-One Pumper firetruck through a 10-year lease. The township will cover 90% of the cost of the firetruck, with the remaining 10% being covered by Hempfield Fire Department.