Pennsylvania Department of Education has identified Cedar Crest Middle School as in need of improved student performance.

During its March 13 workshop session, Cornwall Lebanon school board briefly mentioned the recent placement of the middle school on the state’s list for targeted support and improvement (TSI).

The designation is part of a statewide school improvement effort and is based on “performance by one or more student groups is at or below state-established standards” according to PDE.

Specifically at the middle school, poor performance among English language learner students triggered the designation. PDE requires schools under TSI to design an improvement plan that must be approved by the board.

Presentation of the improvement plan for Cedar Crest Middle School is expected in June or July. There was little discussion of the matter during the meeting.

In other business, the annual progress report by the district Buildings and Ground Department outlined projects planned for the summer and fall this year. Repairs include portions roofing at Cornwall Elementary, as well as both middle and high schools at a cost of $427,000; carpet and flooring replacement at Cornwall, Ebeneezer and South Lebanon elementary schools at a cost of $58,500.

In addition, new air chillers at Cedar Crest Middle School, costing $200,000-$300,000, will use up $890,000 of the district’s capital fund. A new front door security system replacement at Union Canal Elementary will cost $55,650; a stone wall repair Cornwall Elementary will cost $14,500.

Playground equipment and a new maintenance truck purchased in the fall have not yet arrived. The department will also be hiring up to 16 painting and maintenance crew members for the summer, as well as creating an additional year-round, full-time maintenance position with board approval.

Also discussed was the need for updating the district’s K-12 guidance plan as required by the state. The roles and responsibilities of school counselor, the department’s calendar, as well as guidance and careers curriculum will be presented for approval in April.

The district will also be seeking bids on a new elementary English language arts curriculum. The district has been piloting new programs for the last two years but has not purchased a new curriculum since 2006.

The district will be hosting a day camp from July 10-28 for up to 50 English language learners. Students in kindergarten through 11th grade will meet from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Breakfast and lunch are free. Field trips are included. The cost of $32,000 will be covered by federal funds.