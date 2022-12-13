The Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary announced Tuesday morning $300,000 available to support farms in the state, including one in Lebanon County.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced $300,000 in current funding as part of the PA Farm Bill Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program, according to a news release. The program helps fund professional services for farmers planning for the future, as well as aims to "enhance the long-term health and vitality" of the state's farms through business planning, transition of farm ownership, farm expansion and financial and technical expertise.

“Transitioning your farm from one generation to the next is a daunting and expensive task, but it’s also one that can be lifechanging for your family, while also supporting the success of PA agriculture and your whole community,” Redding said in the release.

The program offers farmers and prospective farmers up to $7,500, which can cover no more than 75% of the project cost. Applications to the program are currently being accepted and will remain open until the funds are gone.

Since the inception of the PA Farm Bill, more than $2 million has been made available to farmers as part of the Farm Vitality Planning Grant Program and 271 applications have been accepted.

For more information about the PA Farm Bill, visit agriculture.pa.gov/pafarmbill.