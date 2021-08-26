A former Chester County teacher is facing charges after police say he sexually assaulted a student between 2014 and 2016.

The Oxford Borough Police Department arrested Luis Morales, 56, of West Chester, for sexually assaulting a student between 2014 and 2016 at the Nottingham Elementary School in Phoenixville Area School District teacher in Oxford, according to a news release.

Morales taught English as a Second Language until 2016, and most recently worked at the Phoenixville Area School District. He was suspended from that district in June, police said.

The student was asked to stay after school when the assaults took place, according to police. The abuse stopped in 2016.

Morales is charged with multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and related offenses. Morales is free on bail, and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28.

Police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Christopher Coverly, Oxford Borough Police at 610-998-0032 ext. 302.