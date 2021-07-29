When: Rapho Township supervisors meeting, July 15.

What happened: Supervisors granted conditional use approval for a developer to construct a hotel and a restaurant at 1540 Strickler Road.

The proposal: MAA Durga Enterprises plans to construct a 45-unit three-story hotel and a 2,380-square-foot KFC restaurant on 2 acres along the west side of Sheetz Lane. The KFC would have two drive-thru lanes and be located on the southern end of the property near the Sheetz convenience store, while the hotel would be near Strickler Road. The township does not have a name for the hotel, and MAA Durga has not replied to requests for that information.

Access: A private road maintained by MAA Durga would run along the west side of the site, connecting with the existing Route 230 access to the Sheetz store and Strickler Road. Another access would be along Sheetz Lane.

Township concern: Supervisor Jere Swarr expressed concern with tractor-trailer parking and access to the site for deliveries. He said tractor-trailers currently park along Sheetz Lane. One of the conditions of approval is that deliveries to KFC would occur either before or after the restaurant is open to customers.

Quotable: “Overall, I like this plan,” Swarr said.

What’s next: Developer MAA Durga will submit a land development plan to the township for review and approval.