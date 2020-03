When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, March 9.

What happened: Route 501 north of Brickerville will be closed 7 a.m-2 p.m. on March 18, weather permitting.

What it means: While the state Department of Transportation replaces pipes, over a thousand commuters will be forced to detour during peak hours. Drivers are advised to take Route 322 to Route 72, then Route 419 back to Route 501.

Other business: Tom Hall was appointed to the township Planning Commission after Patrick Moulds resigned.