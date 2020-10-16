When: Lancaster City Council meeting, Oct. 13.

What happened: Mayor Danene Sorace presented the Rev. Allan Wolfe and Carlos Graupera with lifetime achievement awards honoring both for having “dedicated decades to improving the quality of life for the Hispanic community of Lancaster.”

About Wolfe: Wolfe, who is leaving Lancaster to become the pastor of Corpus Christi Parish in Chambersburg, has been in Lancaster since 1996 when he became parochial vicar at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. In addition to nearly 25 years as pastor at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church in the city, he has also served as pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lancaster since 2014. Wolfe has served as chaplain for Lancaster Catholic High School and chaplain for the Lancaster fire and police bureaus. Sorace also saluted Wolfe for his efforts in helping establish Plaza San Juan Bautista, a nonprofit youth and cultural center that provides after-school and summer programs and other services.

Quotable: “God definitely has a sense of humor,” said Wolfe, in accepting his honor. “He put a Polish Wolfe in charge of Spanish sheep, and I am the better for it.”

About Graupera: Graupera, who founded the Spanish American Civic Association in 1973, is now CEO of the organization that “created a civic infrastructure to help integrate Hispanic families into the city.” Under Graupera’s leadership, SACA has provided a wide range of services including employment and workplace development programs, mental health and drug and alcohol treatment programs, and meal programs for senior citizens and others in need. Graupera also has been the driving force behind the SACA Development Corporation, which has built and rehabilitated housing for low- and moderate-income home buyers. SACA has also built commercial space to spur economic development in the southeast part of the city. Graupera led efforts to create a Spanish language radio and cable television stations and the La Academia Charter School.

Also: During the meeting, City Council approved Graupera’s appointment to a five-year term on the Lancaster Municipal Authority. John A. Mullineaux was also appointed to the authority.

Other honors: Council also passed resolutions recognizing the service to the community of the Eviction Prevention Network and recognizing LGBTQ History Month.